Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Billion

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $9.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.12 billion and the lowest is $9.41 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $7.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $33.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $36.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Deere & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deere & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Deere & Company from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 20,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $3,459,813.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,731,002.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $1,895,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811,005. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.57. 4,477,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $107.04 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,157.47, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

