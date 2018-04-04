Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (FTV) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Fortive (NYSE FTV) traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. 1,294,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,730. Fortive has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27,226.51, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 423,247 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,910,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,364,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,996,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

