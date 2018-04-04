Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 251,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,544.86, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In other GATX news, Chairman Brian A. Kenney sold 20,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,432,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Earl sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $253,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,584.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-anticipate-gatx-co-gatx-will-announce-earnings-of-1-17-per-share.html.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.