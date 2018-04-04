Brokerages Anticipate Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) will report $13.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $16.16 million. Melinta Therapeutics reported sales of $4.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.71 million to $70.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $96.97 million to $121.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 550.46%.

MLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

In other Melinta Therapeutics news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc bought 5,777,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $78,000,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNT. Vatera Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,325,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 36.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLNT opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.80, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide therapeutic solutions. The Company’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

