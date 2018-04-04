Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 22 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Singular Research raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $15.30 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director John T. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Transcat by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 52,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Transcat by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat (NASDAQ TRNS) opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.94, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Transcat has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 10.03%. equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) to Announce $0.23 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-anticipate-transcat-inc-trns-to-announce-0-23-eps-updated-updated.html.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. The Company conducts its business through two segments: service (Service) and distribution (Distribution). Through the Service segment, the Company offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance and other related services, a majority of which are processed through its asset management system, CalTrak (CalTrak).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.