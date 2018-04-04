Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 41.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,039. The stock has a market cap of $2,763.16, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 898,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,442.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,299.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,332,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 153,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-anticipate-two-harbors-investment-corp-two-will-announce-earnings-of-0-47-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.