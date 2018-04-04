Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report sales of $121.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.02 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $119.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $121.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.09 million to $498.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $522.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $517.15 million to $531.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,675.26, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.40.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,171,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

