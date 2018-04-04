Brokerages Expect Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) will announce sales of $235.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Big 5 Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.20 million and the lowest is $228.98 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods posted sales of $252.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $235.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. ValuEngine cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $210,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $126,108. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,714. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 79,000 shares of company stock worth $506,390. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGFV stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.22, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

