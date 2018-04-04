Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $260.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.30 million. NuVasive posted sales of $249.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $260.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.11 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. Goldman Sachs began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on NuVasive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NUVA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,531. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,720.25, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,866,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 13.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,559,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,514,000 after purchasing an additional 187,863 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in NuVasive by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 800,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after buying an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,226,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-expect-nuvasive-inc-nuva-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-260-48-million.html.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.