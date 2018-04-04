Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $994.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sally Beauty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 65,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 392,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 550,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,368. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,981.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-expect-sally-beauty-holdings-inc-sbh-to-announce-0-56-earnings-per-share.html.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.