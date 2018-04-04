Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.55. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.71). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $90,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.16. 416,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,300. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $101.83 and a one year high of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,814.28, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

