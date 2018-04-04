Brokerages Expect Visteon Corp (VC) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.55 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Visteon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,051. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

