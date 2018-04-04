Brokerages Set $17.50 Target Price for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fennec Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FENC. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,584. The company has a market cap of $224.72, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of -0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

