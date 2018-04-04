Brokerages Set $58.50 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $58.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.98 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 2,193 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $124,036.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Andrew Robison acquired 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.83 per share, with a total value of $59,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,384.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,393 shares of company stock worth $193,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $576.83, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

