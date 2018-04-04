Brokerages Set $68.00 Target Price for Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $68.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Anika Therapeutics an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ ANIK) opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $755.71, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

