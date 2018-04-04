Brokerages Set Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Target Price at $2.01

Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Asanko Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Asanko Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Huang Mining Company Limit Jin bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$4,560,000.00.

Asanko Gold (AKG) traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,109. The stock has a market cap of $205.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of -0.06. Asanko Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$3.75.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

