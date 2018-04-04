Brokerages Set Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Target Price at $64.20

Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

BIVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Bioverativ to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Bioverativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bioverativ by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Bioverativ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bioverativ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bioverativ by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Bioverativ by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bioverativ stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $104.98. 792,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,685. Bioverativ has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. equities analysts expect that Bioverativ will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioverativ

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

