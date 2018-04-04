Brokerages Set Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) PT at $40.50

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,103.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

