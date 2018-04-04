Brokerages Set Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) Price Target at $18.33

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.01 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,780,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,253,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,617,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,368,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,896,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 84,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,235.96, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $157.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

