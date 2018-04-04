Brokerages Set CommerceHub Inc (CHUBA) Target Price at $27.00

CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ:CHUBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CommerceHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. First Analysis lowered shares of CommerceHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Saturday, December 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUBA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the third quarter valued at about $11,072,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the second quarter valued at about $4,998,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the third quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CommerceHub by 143.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,291 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommerceHub stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 117,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,734. The firm has a market cap of $980.60, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.71. CommerceHub has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc is a provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions that integrate supply, demand and delivery for retailers and consumer brands, manufacturers and distributors. The Company’s end-to-end solutions are provided through the CommerceHub software platform, a hub that streamlines integration and enables transactions among its retailer and supplier customers and their other trading partners, while also enabling them to access the online marketplaces, search engines, social and product advertising and other digital marketing channels where consumers browse and buy.

