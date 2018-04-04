Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Target Price at $32.25

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEQP shares. UBS raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO Robert Thornbury Halpin III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,658,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,002,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,996,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,907,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 515,338 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,801,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,143,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,839. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,926.81, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.37.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a holding company and a master limited partnership (MLP). The Company develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing (G&P), which includes its natural gas, crude oil and produced water G&P operations; storage and transportation, which includes its natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation operations, and marketing, supply and logistics, which includes its natural gas liquid (NGL) supply and logistics business, crude oil storage and rail loading facilities and fleet, and salt production business.

