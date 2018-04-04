Brokerages Set Evertec Inc (EVTC) Target Price at $18.00

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

EVTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,166.11, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Evertec has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 78.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

