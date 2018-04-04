Brokerages Set Galliford Try plc (GFRD) PT at $1,333.75

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,333.75 ($18.43).

GFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Galliford Try to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 1,290 ($17.82) to GBX 1,184 ($16.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($22.38) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Shares of Galliford Try stock traded down GBX 83 ($1.15) on Friday, reaching GBX 865.50 ($11.96). 1,067,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,104. The company has a market capitalization of $838.01 and a PE ratio of 1,633.02. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 772.50 ($10.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,592 ($22.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-set-galliford-try-plc-gfrd-pt-at-1333-75-updated.html.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try PLC is a United Kingdom-based house building, regeneration and construction company. The Company operates through the segments, including Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Construction, public private partnerships (PPP) and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale across England.

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.