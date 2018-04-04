Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Price Target at $86.78

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,395. The company has a market cap of $3,490.00, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.39. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of C$55.13 and a 52-week high of C$86.67.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

