Brokerages Set MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Price Target at $28.06

Shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of MCBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MCBC from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MCBC in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,091. MCBC has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. MCBC had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 149.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MCBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MCBC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MCBC by 90.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MCBC by 174.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MCBC by 110.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MCBC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MCBC by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

