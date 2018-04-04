Brokerages Set Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Target Price at $55.20

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $178,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 369,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $461,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,053. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $14,514,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $14,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 257,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,240,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 213,219 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $7,980,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ MRCY) opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,333.49, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

