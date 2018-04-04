Brokerages Set Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Price Target at $3.94

Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organovo by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 150,837 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Organovo by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organovo by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243,397 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Organovo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONVO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,997. The stock has a market cap of $105.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.77. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 881.93% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

