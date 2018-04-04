Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.50.

Several brokerages have commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE:TIH traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,442. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$43.51 and a 12-month high of C$58.79.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of C$822.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$728.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Randall Casson sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.30, for a total transaction of C$573,000.00. Also, insider Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$33,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,200 shares of company stock worth $1,138,095 over the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-set-toromont-industries-ltd-tih-target-price-at-62-50.html.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.