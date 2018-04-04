Brokerages Set TowneBank (TOWN) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,152. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2,028.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,782,000 after buying an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

