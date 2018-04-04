Brokerages Set VEON Ltd (VEON) Target Price at $5.50

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

VEON stock remained flat at $$2.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,538. The company has a market cap of $4,655.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. VEON’s payout ratio is presently -89.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

