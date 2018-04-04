Brokerages Set Waste Management (WM) PT at $90.44

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of WM stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $36,246.46, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $774,396.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $181,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,833 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 145.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,047,000 after acquiring an additional 439,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

