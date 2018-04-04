Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc (WING) Target Price at $44.10

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $71,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $827,718. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Wingstop by 68.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop (WING) traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 86,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,115. Wingstop has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,416.30, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

