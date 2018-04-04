Brokerages Set Wpp Plc (WPP) Price Target at $1,622.56

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622.56 ($22.78).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($25.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,410 ($19.79) to GBX 1,370 ($19.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,440 ($20.21) to GBX 1,400 ($19.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,450 ($20.35) to GBX 1,375 ($19.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 1,758 ($24.68) target price on shares of WPP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 37.50 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,095 ($15.37). 6,821,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 1,121.44 ($15.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,774 ($24.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a GBX 37.30 ($0.52) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

