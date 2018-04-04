Brokerages Set YPF SA (YPF) PT at $30.50

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get YPF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 260,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,373.63, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.90. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in YPF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 4,267,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in YPF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in YPF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YPF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,404,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $582,014,000 after purchasing an additional 366,348 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set YPF SA (YPF) PT at $30.50” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokerages-set-ypf-sa-ypf-pt-at-30-50.html.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.