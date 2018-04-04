Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apache Co.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

NYSE:APA opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14,456.87, a PE ratio of 157.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Apache by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-apache-co-s-q1-2018-earnings-apa.html.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.