Epizyme Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (EPZM)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 262,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,489. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.56, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.95. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,860,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 462,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 579,662 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,875,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 359,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $1,201,750.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

