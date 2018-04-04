GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GenMark Diagnostics in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $300.11, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.59.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 117.77% and a negative return on equity of 91.14%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 2,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 435,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 417,471 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,013,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 349,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,288,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 543,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 196,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $618,000.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $28,772.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kagnoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,022.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $217,957. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

