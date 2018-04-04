Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.07

News headlines about Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookdale Senior Living earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8826011475335 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1,251.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 target price on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director James R. Seward bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,372.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucinda M. Baier bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 382,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,561.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $256,401. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.07” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brookdale-senior-living-bkd-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-07-updated-updated.html.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.