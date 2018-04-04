Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,712,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,576,000 after buying an additional 3,444,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,436,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,506,000 after buying an additional 2,049,509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,665,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,222,000 after buying an additional 263,332 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,139,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,468,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,919,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,421,000 after acquiring an additional 707,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

BAM opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $37,415.66, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brookfield-asset-management-bam-stake-decreased-by-lincluden-management-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.