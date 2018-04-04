Brown & Brown (BRO) Receives $24.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a $24.50 price target on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $25.14 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6,845.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

