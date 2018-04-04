Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,011.29, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Citigroup set a $24.50 target price on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

