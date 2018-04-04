Brown & Brown (BRO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) by 275.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Brown & Brown worth $54,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $24.50 target price on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,889,355.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,011.29, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

