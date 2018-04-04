Financial Review: Brunswick (NYSE:BC) & Its Rivals

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) is one of 14 public companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Brunswick to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick 3.09% 22.52% 10.20% Brunswick Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brunswick and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 0 2 13 0 2.87 Brunswick Competitors 69 356 520 17 2.50

Brunswick presently has a consensus price target of $69.07, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Brunswick’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brunswick is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brunswick and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $4.51 billion $146.40 million 14.90 Brunswick Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.46

Brunswick’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick. Brunswick is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brunswick shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brunswick pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brunswick pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunswick has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Brunswick beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories. Its boat offerings include: fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; utility boats; deck boats; inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats. Its fitness products include cardiovascular and strength training equipment for both the commercial and consumer markets. It also sells products for active aging, rehabilitation, productive well-being, a complete line of billiards tables and other game room tables and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.