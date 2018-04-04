Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $60.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

NYSE:BC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. 280,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,272. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5,012.65, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $182,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 1,158.4% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brunswick by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

