BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy (NEE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,889,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,968,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,764,000 after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76,894.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

