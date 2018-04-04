U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Trimmed by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83,421.05, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,881,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,540,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

