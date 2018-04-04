BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Aflac (AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 120,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 74,411 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,751,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34,105.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Aflac to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Aflac from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In other Aflac news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $239,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $825,611.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

