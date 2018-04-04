BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $17.13 Million Position in Nike (NKE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Nike to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vetr lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,787. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104,319.33, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $17.13 Million Position in Nike (NKE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bryn-mawr-trust-co-sells-2519-shares-of-nike-nke-updated.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.