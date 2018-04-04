BT Group (BT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BT is one of the world’s leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in more than 170 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband and internet products and services and converged fixed/mobile products and services. BT consists principally of four lines of business: BT Global Services, BT Retail, BT Wholesale and Openreach. British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS raised shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.94.

BT remained flat at $$15.98 on Tuesday. 60,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,147. BT Group has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31,591.35, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.01.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). BT Group had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that BT Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of BT Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,622,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BT Group by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BT Group by 698.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,448,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

