Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

BPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Buckeye Partners from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of BPL stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $5,505.54, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $946.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $483,690.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $900,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,802,000 after acquiring an additional 724,154 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,438,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,772,000 after acquiring an additional 877,671 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,741,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,353,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,264,000 after acquiring an additional 916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,599,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,366,000 after acquiring an additional 243,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

